Reggie Bush Has Very High Expectations For Patriots Rookie Sony Michel

Sony Michel officially is on Rookie of the Year watch.

Well, at least by one ex-NFL running back.

The Georgia product was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he has plenty of folks excited for what he could bring to the table right away.

Though the dynamic playmaker didn’t play during the preseason with a knee injury and will be joining a crowded backfield with James White, Rex Burkhead and Jeremy Hill, Reggie Bush still thinks Michel will be a player to watch this season.

So much so that Bush believes Michel could win Rookie of the Year honors. And in an interview with Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna, the retired back explained why.

“He could be the Rookie of the Year, just because of the many different ways they’re going to use him,” Bush said. “They can use him in the pass game. They can use him in the run game. Get him out in space. They can create so many different mismatches for him that I think he’s going to love it. He couldn’t have gone to a better situation.”

It’s not unusual for the Patriots to deploy their backs in a variety of ways so as to adequately utilize their skills, and because of that many players have broken out in New England’s system. Bush drew a few comparisons when detailing why that could be the case for Michel.

“I’m really excited for him this season,” Bush said. “You can’t go to a better team than the New England Patriots. Obviously, they love to run the ball. I think they’re going to use him in a lot of different ways. You look at the production that guys like Kevin Faulk and, most recently, Dion Lewis — the smaller backs — that they bring to the table. They love to use smaller backs in that offense, and they love to get them out in space. And then, they always put them in positions to win.”

Patriots fans didn’t get a good look at the rookie running back in preseason, but if Bush’s endorsement is any indication, there’s plenty to look forward to once he hits the field in full force.

