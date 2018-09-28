Richard Sherman Offers Measured Reaction To Panthers Signing Eric Reid

Richard Sherman isn’t impressed that an NFL team finally did the right thing.

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers signed safety Eric Reid to a one-year contract. Reid, who has been a free agent since March, was the first player to join former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. The NFLPA filed a grievance on Reid’s behalf in May, alleging that NFL team owners and the league colluded to keep him out of a job due to the protest.

Reid was a 2013 Pro Bowl selection, and Sherman isn’t surprised a team finally came to its senses, but he didn’t find it noteworthy due to when the signing happened.

“I always knew he’d get signed,” Sherman said, via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. “He’s a good player. A lot worse players are getting signed these days.

“A football team signing a good football player isn’t really a landmark, in my opinion. It’s kind of too little, too late for it to be a landmark. Now, if somebody had signed him in March and gave him the deal he deserved, then sure. That would’ve been incredible. But at this point, it’s not a landmark of any kind.”

Reid undoubtedly was deserving of an NFL job. He’s been a starting-caliber safety since he came into the league in 2013. He should provide immediate relief to a banged up Panthers secondary.

