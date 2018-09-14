Rick Nash’s Agent Mum On Free Agent’s NHL Future, ‘Nothing Has Changed’

If you’re looking for answers about Rick Nash’s future in the NHL, his agent won’t provide any clarity.

The 34-year-old winger, who was traded to the Boston Bruins from the New York Rangers in February, missed the final stretch of games in the regular season due to a concussion. He now is a free agent, but Nash has been quiet about whether he’ll return to the ice or hang up his skates.

David Krejci, who played with Nash on the second line during last year’s Bruins season, didn’t speculate on the winger’s future, and even though there’s a vacant spot open on the veteran’s right wing, that’s not adding any rush of a decision from Nash or his agent, Joe Resnick.

“Nothing has changed since July 1,” Resnick said, via MassLive’s Conor Ryan. “Status quo.”

It certainly doesn’t sound as if Nash will be on an NHL roster come October. And until an official decision comes from Nash himself or Resnick, fans will be left to speculate what the future holds for the 15-year veteran.