Rick Pitino Closes Door On Coaching In NCAA Basketball, NBA: ‘It’s Over For Me’

Rick Pitino won’t walk through that door to lead another college-basketball program.

The former University of Louisville coach admitted Wednesday on “Good Morning America” he won’t coach again at collegiate or professional levels in the United States. In doing so, Pitino echoed one of the central claims in his new book, “Pitino: My Story,” that his Basketball Hall of Fame career is over.

Rick Pitino tells @RobinRoberts he doesn't want to coach again, "it's over for me": https://t.co/0wZJnpowI9 pic.twitter.com/SjtNxj1dPs — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 5, 2018

“I don’t,” Pitino said when asked if he wants to coach again. “It’s over for me. I know that. That’s why I wrote this book.”

College basketball programs haven’t shown much interest in Pitino since Louisville fired him last September over his alleged involvement in the NCAA recruiting and bribery scandal. He revealed in his book he had inquired about NBA jobs in recent months.

“Since leaving Louisville, my agent has reached out when NBA openings have surfaced,” Pitino wrote, per The Louisville Courier Journal’s Jeff Greer. “We couldn’t even get an interview. I can’t blame the general managers who turned me down. Louisville fired me so abruptly, it instantly created the impression that I must be guilty of something.”

While Pitino, 65, maintains he’ll be vindicated eventually, the passing of time has given no choice but to accept how the basketball perceives him, as he nears retirement age.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images