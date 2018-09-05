Red Sox First Pitch

Rick Porcello Makes MLB History With Latest (Offensive) Performance

by on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 11:33AM

Rick Porcello — and his bat — now are in the Major League Baseball record books.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher went 1-for-2 in Tuesday’s 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves, giving him hits in three games this season. Porcello now is just the fifth American League pitcher in the designated hitter era, which began in 1973, to record a hit in at least three games in one season.

Porcello spoke about his surprising success at the plate after Tuesday’s victory at SunTrust Park.

To hear what the right-hander had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties