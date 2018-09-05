Rick Porcello Makes MLB History With Latest (Offensive) Performance

Rick Porcello — and his bat — now are in the Major League Baseball record books.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher went 1-for-2 in Tuesday’s 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves, giving him hits in three games this season. Porcello now is just the fifth American League pitcher in the designated hitter era, which began in 1973, to record a hit in at least three games in one season.

Porcello spoke about his surprising success at the plate after Tuesday’s victory at SunTrust Park.

To hear what the right-hander had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images