Rick Porcello, Red Sox Set To Face Mike Clevinger In Game 2 Vs. Indians

The wins just keep on coming for the Boston Red Sox.

A night after they beat the New York Yankees to clinch the American League East crown, the Sox went to Cleveland and beat the Indians 7-5 to win their 105th game of the season, tying the most in franchise history.

Boston will look to keep the good times rolling in Game 2 of the three-game set with the Indians when they send Rick Porcello to the hill Saturday night at Progressive Field.

The Indians will counter with right-hander Mike Cleavinger.

