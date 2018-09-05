Rick Porcello Details Differences Between Tuesday, Previous Two Outings

Rick Porcello’s last two outings prior to Tuesday each consisted of five innings, with a combined 14 hits and seven earned runs.

Though he went five innings again in the Boston Red Sox’s 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves, the outcomes were vastly different. The right-hander threw 100 pitches, surrendered two hits, one earned run and struck out five to improve to 16-7 on the season.

After the game the pitcher spoke about his outing, noting differences between Tuesday and his previous two appearances.

To hear from Porcello, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.