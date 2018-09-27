Rick Porcello To Get Ball For Red Sox In Series Opener Vs. Yankees

Chris Sale and David Price have made their final regular season starts, and it will be Rick Porcello’s turn Friday night.

And it could be against a team he’ll see mere days later.

The Boston Red Sox will finish their regular season with a three-game set against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. The two sides might meet a few days later should the Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics in the Wild Card game.

Porcello will be going for his 18th win of the season, will be doing it against a Yankees team he’s had success against in his three outings this year. He’s 2-0 with a 2.53 ERA and 18-3 strikeout-to-walk ration against New York in 2018.

