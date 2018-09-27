Rishard Matthews Asks Titans To Release Him; Where Will Wide Receiver Land?

The Tennessee Titans’ top wide receiver from the past two years is packing up and leaving.

Rishard Matthews confirmed to Nashville’s A to Z Sports on Wednesday night he has asked the Titans to release him, shortly after suggesting he was leaving the team in an Instagram post.

“Everything is good!” Matthews said in the text. “Just wasn’t happy with what was going on barely getting any playing time. It was time to move on.”

The 28-year-old was excused from practice Wednesday due to “personal reasons,” according to Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel, and later that night posted an Instagram photo of his family with the caption, “When Daddy’s home for good. That is unless someone Calls him to get off the couch 🤷🏾‍♂️😀 #MyTeam#MySonNeedsACut”

Matthews reportedly had knee surgery this offseason to repair a torn meniscus and missed all of training camp and the preseason. He insisted last week he’s “100 percent healthy” but has been a virtual non-factor in the Titans’ offense, catching three passes for just 11 yards over the team’s first three games.

“I’ve been the leading receiver for two years,” Matthews added in his text to A to Z Sports. “Then all of a sudden I’m barely playing and not even starting. Using my injury as the scapegoat. Look at number of snaps and targets.”

The seven-year veteran amassed a team-leading 1,740 receiving yards on 118 receptions with 13 touchdowns over the last two seasons after joining Tennessee from the Miami Dolphins in 2016.

Based on his Instagram post, it sounds like Matthews is open to signing with another team. He should receive some calls, as several teams have a need at wide receiver — including the New England Patriots, who expressed interest in Matthews when he was a free agent in 2016, per NESN.com’s Doug Kyed.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images