Rob Gronkowski Explains Story Behind Brother’s Candid Radio Interview

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski has a message for the conspiracy theorists: No, he didn’t tell his brother, Chris Gronkowski, to go on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” radio show to relay his frustrations with the New England Patriots.

“I didn’t talk to him at all,” Rob said Wednesday during a press conference.

In fact, the All-Pro tight end insisted his brother entered the interview with quite a different agenda.

“To tell you the truth, I feel like he probably was going on for a promotion thing for his ice shaker. No lie,” Rob said of Chris. “Because he’s been on (ABC’s) ‘Shark Tank’ with it, he’s teamed up with A-Rod (Alex Rodriguez) — it’s actually a pretty big deal.”

Instead of hyping up his fancy water bottle line, Chris spoke candidly about Rob’s apparent desire to “have more freedom” and “get paid what he deserved” during an apparently contentious offseason.

Rob admitted Wednesday his brother may have gotten carried away — and that Chris’ beliefs shouldn’t be equated to his own.

“I guess ‘buy his ice shaker’ was what he was trying to get to, and then he got caught up in all that nonsense. But he doesn’t speak for myself, and he knows he doesn’t. He probably got caught up a little bit.

“But just got to move on. Buy his ice shaker, I guess. That’s all.”

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports