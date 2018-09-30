Rob Gronkowski Injury: Patriots Tight End Exits Vs. Dolphins With Ankle Ailment

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski’s frustrating 2018 campaign may have taken another turn for the worse.
The New England Patriots tight end exited Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium with an ankle injury in the third quarter.
He officially was listed as questionable to return. With the Patriots leading by 31 points at the time of his injury, it’s unlikely Gronk will return to the field.
Gronkowski left the field after a 9-yard reception from quarterback Tom Brady midway through the quarter. The Patriots’ medical staff appeared to be looking at the 29-year-old’s right leg on the sideline. He then headed to the locker room for further evaluation.
New England has a quick turnaround in Week 5 in a Thursday night game against the Indianapolis Colts, so it will be interesting to see if Gronkowski, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury prior to Sunday’s game, can get back on the field.
The All-Pro tight end recorded four catches for 44 yards on seven targets before leaving the game.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
