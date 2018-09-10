Rookie Ja’Whaun Bentley Making Immediate Impact For Patriots’ Defense

Only one New England Patriots rookie played during Sunday’s season-opening win over the Houston Texans. And he played a lot.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, started alongside veterans Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy and logged 51 defensive snaps in New England’s 27-20 victory at Gillette Stadium, leading all Patriots front-seven defenders in playing time.

Only starting defensive backs Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung were on the field more than Bentley, who finished with seven tackles, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss in his NFL debut.

“All the players that play earn the playing time that they get,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said when asked about Bentley during his Monday morning conference call. “That’s up to them. But (it was) his first game, and he did a lot of good things out there. There were some things that we talked about during the game, some things he’ll improve in. We just need to keep working as a team and individually, collectively to try to get better in every area.

“We have a long way to go. It was good to get the win (Sunday). It was a good start. But we have a long way to go as a football team in all areas.”

Bentley, who was the first three-year captain in the history of the Purdue football program, has impressed Belichick with the maturity he’s displayed during his first few months as an NFL player. The 22-year-old stood out during the preseason, allowing him to climb above veteran Elandon Roberts (20 snaps Sunday) on the depth chart.

“Absolutely,” Belichick said. “… I think that’s the player. You can go back to DeMatha High School and see that. Purdue — I mean, he started as a freshman at Purdue. This kid’s been productive at every program he’s been almost as soon as he’s been in the program, so I don’t see it as a big shock.”

Bentley, who also played 15 special teams snaps against the Texans, has been the early star of a Patriots rookie class that has been ravaged by injuries. Five of their nine 2018 draft picks currently are on injured reserve, and first-round selection Sony Michel sat out the preseason and Sunday’s opener with a knee injury.

Rookie cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Keion Crossen both were healthy scratches in Week 1.

