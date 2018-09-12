Russell Westbrook Injury: Thunder Superstar Undergoes Knee Surgery

Russell Westbrook could miss the start of the 2018-19 NBA season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday, the team announced in a press release. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, meaning he’ll likely miss the entire preseason and perhaps remain sidelined into the regular season.

The Thunder play their first preseason game Oct. 3 and their final one Oct. 9. They’re scheduled to begin the regular season against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 16, approximately five weeks from Wednesday. Westbrook could be cutting it close, and it’s reasonable to think the Thunder will exercise caution with their franchise player.

Westbrook experienced inflammation in his knee over the weekend, which led to the procedure. The timing isn’t great, as OKC begins training camp Sept. 25, but taking care of the issue now could help Westbrook avoid additional problems throughout the season.

Westbrook, a seven-time All-Star, is coming off back-to-back seasons of averaging a triple-double. He won the NBA MVP Award for the 2016-17 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images