Ryan Brasier Reacts To Rough Outing In Red Sox’s Loss To Yankees

Ryan Brasier has been solid out of the Boston Red Sox’s bullpen for the bulk of the season, but that wasn’t the case Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Brasier wasn’t able to preserve Boston’s 1-0 lead in the series opener against the New York Yankees, as the right-hander surrendered a three-run home run off the bat of Neil Walker in the seventh inning. Walker’s round-tripper proved to be the difference in the Red Sox’s 3-2 loss.

After the game, Brasier shared some thoughts on his forgettable outing. To hear from Brasier, as well as starter Nathan Eovaldi and manager Alex Cora, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.