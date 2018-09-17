Saquon Barkley Had Historic Performance In Giants Vs. Cowboys (Not In Good Way)

Saquon Barkley either made the most, or least, of his latest chance to strut his stuff.

The New York Giants running back delivered a historic performance Sunday in his team’s Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. By catching 14 passes for just 80 yards, Barkley became the first player in NFL history to catch 14 or more passes while gaining fewer than 90 yards, according to ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith.

Nevertheless, Barkley’s reception total set another NFL record, this one being good.

Saquon Barkley's 14 receptions against Dallas set a Giants single-game record and tied the NFL record for most catches by a rookie. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/H9uB8cQgVp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 17, 2018

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, needed just two games to show his potential to be a dual-threat out of the backfield.

Saquon Barkley tied the single game record for receptions by a rookie with 14, according to Elias. He now has 16 catches in two games. He's on pace for 128 receptions. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 17, 2018

However, Barkley’s rushing totals — 11 carries for 28 yards — leave a lot to be desired.

Astute football observers blame (or credit) Barkley’s mixed fortunes on the Giants’ coaching staff and offensive line.

My favorite take around the Giants last night is that Saquon Barkley couldn't do anything because of the offensive line. That's the point. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) September 17, 2018

That is it. The Giants are 0-2 after a 20-13 loss in Dallas. … Saquon Barkley tonight: 14 catches for 80 yards, 11 rushes for 28 yards. … Eli Manning was sacked 600 times (OK, only six, but you get the point). — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 17, 2018

you know that Youtube account that throws expensive stuff in a blender just to see if it'll blend? Anyway the Giants paid Odell Beckham Jr. $95 million and drafted Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick and have no strategy on how to use either — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) September 17, 2018

The beauty of Barkley’s second NFL game clearly is in the eye of the beholder.