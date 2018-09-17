Saquon Barkley Had Historic Performance In Giants Vs. Cowboys (Not In Good Way)

Saquon Barkley either made the most, or least, of his latest chance to strut his stuff.
The New York Giants running back delivered a historic performance Sunday in his team’s Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. By catching 14 passes for just 80 yards, Barkley became the first player in NFL history to catch 14 or more passes while gaining fewer than 90 yards, according to ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith.
Nevertheless, Barkley’s reception total set another NFL record, this one being good.
Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, needed just two games to show his potential to be a dual-threat out of the backfield.
However, Barkley’s rushing totals — 11 carries for 28 yards — leave a lot to be desired.
Astute football observers blame (or credit) Barkley’s mixed fortunes on the Giants’ coaching staff and offensive line.
The beauty of Barkley’s second NFL game clearly is in the eye of the beholder.
