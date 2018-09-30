Seahawks Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Seattle Seahawks earned their first win of the 2018 NFL season last week by beating the Dallas Cowboys at home, and they are back on the road Sunday to take on NFC West rivals the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals, at 0-3, are one of three winless teams entering Week 4. This matchup is a winnable game, though, because the Seahawks have had enormous difficulty handling good pass rushes and are playing their third road game in the last four weeks.

Here’s how and when to watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK