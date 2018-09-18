Sean Kuraly Hopeful To Move To Bruins’ Third Line For 2018-19 Season

Sean Kuraly is looking to move up in his second full season with the Boston Bruins.

The 25-year-old spent a majority of the 2017-18 campaign playing alongside Noel Acciari and Tim Schaller on the team’s fourth line. And after six goals, eight assists and three-year contract he signed in July, the center is hoping to secure the vacant spot on the third line that was left when Riley Nash inked a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

But he also knows he’s not the only one eyeing that open spot, especially with rookies Trent Frederic, Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson and Jack Studnicka showing their potential on the ice in training camp.

“It can be a little bit hard to stay focused sometimes I think but that’s part of the challenge, is making sure that you’re focused,” Kuraly said, via The Boston Globe’s Barbara Matson. “I’m out here to try and get myself in the best situation possible.’’

With half the team in China, Kuraly said he wants to “make the best of each situation,” especially when it comes to playing alongside guys he never has before. And even if he doesn’t play on the same line as someone during the season, building chemistry still is important.

“I’ll probably be with some guys I’ve never played with before and we’re going to try and put together the best 60 minutes we can,’’ Kuraly said. “I think that’s good practice, even if I’m never going to play with those guys again.”

The B’s season is set to begin Oct. 3 against the Washington Capitals. And while head coach Bruce Cassidy has plenty on his plate about the teams’ lineups this season, he certainly should feel comfortable slotting Kuraly onto the third line.

