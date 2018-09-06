Shohei Ohtani Crushed Two Homers AFTER Learning He Needed Tommy John Surgery

There’s making the best of a bad situation, then there’s what Shohei Ohtani did Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Angels announced Wednesday afternoon their dual-threat rookie has “new damage” in the UCL of his pitching elbow that will require Tommy John surgery. That means Ohtani likely won’t pitch again until 2020.

But the 24-year-old phenom still can hit. Oh, can he hit.

The Angels batted Ohtani third as the designated hitter in Wednesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers despite the bad news he’d just received, and the Japan native responded by crushing a solo home run into the right field bleachers in the fifth inning.

But Ohtani wasn’t done proving his worth at the plate — far from it. In the eighth inning, he crushed another long ball — this a two-run blast — to finish 4-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs, four runs scored and a stolen base in L.A.’s 9-3 win.

We don't mind if you binge watch this Sho. 😏 pic.twitter.com/fuqdla0oxg — Angels (@Angels) September 6, 2018

For those wondering if Ohtani’s elbow injury will affect his swing: Any further questions?

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Wednesday it’s to be determined if Ohtani will continue to have a spot in the lineup for the rest of the season, and it’s unclear how much he’ll play in 2019. But the rookie sensation continues to find ways to contribute in any way he can.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images