Should Eduardo Nunez Or Rafael Devers Play Third Base For Red Sox In Playoffs?

Playoff baseball is right around the corner and Red Sox manager Alex Cora will have some tough decisions to make.

Aside from building a starting rotation and bullpen with plenty of potential pitchers for either role, Cora also will have to decide who will man third base for Boston when the American League Division Series begins Oct. 5 at Fenway Park.

Both Rafael Devers and Eduardo Nunez have spent time at third this season, and while Devers has made a Major League Baseball-leading 23 defensive errors, he has a hot bat heading into October.

