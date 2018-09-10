Skip Bayless Aggressively Defends Tom Brady Over Aaron Rodgers In NFL QB Debate

The Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers debate was all the rage Monday morning on sports talk shows.

Brady proved he still is an elite quarterback in the New England Patriots’ 27-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. But Rodgers one-upped his rival with a virtuoso performance in the Green Bay Packers’ comeback win over the Chicago Bears.

Many media talking heads are overreacting to Rodgers’ performance by saying it solidified his place as the NFL’s best QB. But not Skip Bayless, who aggressively defended Brady during Monday’s “Undisputed” episode on FS1.

“This was accomplished against Mitchell Trubisky’s 7-point underdog Chicago Bears,” Bayless said. “Let’s not confuse this with Tom Brady coming from 28-3 down in a Super Bowl.”

Bayless made some good points, but, per usual, he went off the rails multiple times.

This bit, in particular, was tough to swallow:

Aaron Rodgers = LeBron James

Bayless’ take makes sense, in theory, but comparing the NBA to the NFL really is apples to oranges.

At the end of the day, it’s rather pointless to debate whether Brady or Rodgers is the superior quarterback. Both players are among the best to ever play the position, and searching for holes in their respective legacies does both a disservice.

