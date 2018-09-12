Skip Bayless Calls Out Lions Coach Matt Patricia: ‘You’re Not Bill Belichick’

Matt Patricia’s debut as head coach of the Detroit Lions was a disaster.

His Lions were 7-point favorites at home on “Monday Night Football” against the New York Jets and their rookie starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Jets destroyed the Lions in every facet of the game and left Ford Field with a 48-17 Week 1 win.

Skip Bayless was not impressed with Patricia’s first game as a head coach, and he had some passionate thoughts about the subject on Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1.

The success rate of Bill Belichick assistants as head coaches outside of the New England Patriots is not very good, and while it’s still very early for Patricia, it doesn’t look like he’ll end up being an outlier to that trend.

Thumbnail photo via Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (right) and head coach Bill Belichick during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports