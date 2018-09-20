Skip Bayless Fires Off Hot Take About Bill Belichick, Patriots

Don’t look now, but Skip Bayless is back on the Twitter machine spewing out craziness.

The “First Take” co-host, who never has been shy to sound the hot take alarm, was back at it again Wednesday night with a scorcher about Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on the heels of excerpts released from Ian O’Connor’s book “Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time.”

The excerpts largely highlighted details about the reported rift between Belichick and Tom Brady, but Bayless took it to the next level when he called for the end of Belichick’s tenure as the Patriots head coach.

Kraft should've fired Belichick after last year's Super Bowl and elevated Josh McDaniels for Brady's next four seasons. Belichick clearly believes he can win a Super Bowl without Brady. He should've been given the chance to experience Life Without Brady. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 20, 2018

Can someone turn on the sprinklers, please?

The fact of the matter is, it’s a near certainty that Brady and Belichick don’t see eye-to-eye on every single matter at hand. And after spending nearly two decades together, it’s only natural that they’ll butt heads from time to time. But they’re both fierce competitors, and their will to win has allowed the Patriots to be one of the most successful franchises in NFL history.

Rumors of alleged tension between the duo undoubtedly will continue to surface, but it’s hard to imagine that New England will succumb to the noise.

