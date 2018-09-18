Skip Bayless Rips Bill Belichick, Patriots After Week 2 Loss To Jaguars

The matchup between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday arguably was the most compelling Week 2 game, but the contest quickly turned into a lopsided affair.

The Jaguars dominated the Patriots in all facets of the game at TIAA Bank Field en route to a 31-20 victory. And in a surprise to no one, Skip Bayless had a rather emphatic reaction to New England’s showing against Jacksonville in which the “First Take” co-host somewhat chastised head coach Bill Belichick.

"Bill Belichick's vaunted defense, the genius Belichick, gave up almost 500 yards & 31 points to a Blake Bortles' offense without Leonard Fournette & without its best WR Marqise Lee. … Are you serious? It was Blake-Foles all over again." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/3nnOYz01Vn — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 17, 2018

It’s certainly pretty foolish to get worked up over an early-season Patriots game. New England has suffered a double-digit loss within the first four games in three of its past four seasons, including two in the 2014 campaign which saw the Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX.

So, whether it be Bayless or even a common football fan, you probably should give it some time before you form an actual opinion about the Pats.

