Photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Images

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K64s0HHuf8U

Bryson DeChambeau is on a roll and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon: the 24-year-old won has now won the first two events of the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

DeChambeau shot a 4-under 67 in the final round, good enough for a two shot victory.

Watch the video above as NESN.com’s Rachel Holt gives you this week’s Snell Golf Report.