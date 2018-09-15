Sony Michel Teases Potential Patriots Debut Ahead Of Jaguars Game

It sure sounds like we’ll finally see Sony Michel hit the field in a New England Patriots uniform Sunday.

The rookie running back posted the following on his official Twitter account Saturday afternoon, suggesting he plans to play in New England’s AFC Championship Game rematch against the Jacksonville Jaguars:

The Patriots selected Michel with the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he was unavailable for the entire preseason after suffering a knee injury days into training camp. He missed all four of New England’s exhibition games and also sat out last Sunday’s season-opening win over the Houston Texans.

Michel remained limited in practice this week, but head coach Bill Belichick offered a promising update on his condition, saying Friday the Georgia product was getting “better every day.”

The Patriots entered the weekend with concerns at running back, as both Michel and Rex Burkhead (concussion) are listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest. The team also lost Jeremy Hill to a season-ending torn ACL against Houston.

But New England opted not to promote either Kenneth Farrow or Ralph Webb from the practice squad Saturday, indicating Michel and/or Burkhead will play against the Jaguars. James White and newcomer Kenjon Barner are the only two Patriots backs not listed on the injury report.