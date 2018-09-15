Sorry Bills Mafia: Buffalo Fans Will Face Severe Penalty For Table Slamming

It’s already been a tough season for Buffalo Bills fans and they haven’t even had their home opener at New Era Field yet.

The Bills were basted 47-3 in Week 1 by the Baltimore Ravens, and they’ll hand the keys to rookie Josh Allen in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the Bills Mafia shouldn’t get too riled up to watch their new franchise QB on Sunday, as the normal debauchery that takes place outside The Ralph no longer will be tolerated.

Bills fans have become known for their heavily-intoxicated antics that occur in the tailgating area, as they frequently are seen throwing either themselves or others through tables. One liquored up young man even went so far as to dive onto a flaming table last season.

But that won’t be allowed anymore, as Anthony Reyes of WKBW in Buffalo reported that fans who engage in table smashing now will be hit with a big penalty.

“A reminder from the Sheriff’s Office, they will be focusing on eliminating excessive alcohol consumption and checking for glass bottles. Fans and tailgaters are reminded that the Fan Code of Conduct, extends to the parking lots.

The Sheriff’s Office has stated that table slamming is not permitted and violators will be ejected and could face criminal charges,” Reyes reported, via ForTheWin.

It’s going to be a long football season in upstate New York.