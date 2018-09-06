Sorry, Nike Boycotters: Pete Carroll Won’t Be Burning His Air Monarchs

Pete Carroll has no intention of joining the #NikeBoycott.

Many Americans have destroyed their Nikes in the wake of the company’s controversial deal with embattled quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The inherent silliness of the boycott was exposed Tuesday by Twitter user Kevin, who claimed the only people destroying their shoes are those who own inexpensive “lawnmower” kicks, such as Nike Air Monarchs.

(You can click here to watch Kevin’s video.)

Now, we happen to believe Air Monarchs are pretty sweet. And so does Carroll, who replied to Kevin’s video by stating he will not be burning his favorite shoes.

“Kev is on it! I for sure won’t be ditching my Monarchs,” The Seattle Seahawks head coach wrote. ” … Although I probably have mowed the lawn in my ‘Narchs…”

You and so many others, Pete. You and so many others.

Carroll’s clear defense of Kaepernick is unlikely quiet the noise surrounding the latest wrinkle in the ongoing NFL-national anthem controversy. United States President Donald Trump, for one, has been aggressive in his condemning of Nike’s new ad campaign, while many professional athletes have shown their support for Kaepernick and Nike’s cause.

