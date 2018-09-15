Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell To Miss Second Straight Game As Holdout Continues

Le’Veon still is nowhere to be found.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back missed Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season due to a holdout over his contract situation. And the 26-year-old superstar will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, as well, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning.

It's just after noon, and there's no sign of RB Le'Veon Bell at Steelers' headquarters. So he's off their depth chart, he's not at Steelers' complex and he's out for Sunday vs. KC. Bell's lost revenue is now over $1.7 million for missing this season's first two games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2018

Bell’s holdout might prove beneficial in the long run, but in the meantime, it’s costing the All-Pro back a ton of money.

Although the Steelers surely would love to have Bell on the field, they didn’t really miss him in their Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns. Second-year back James Connor rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns in Bell’s stead.

It’s tough to say who’s more upset with Bell at this point: the Steelers and their fans, or fantasy football owners. Honestly, we tend to believe it’s the latter.