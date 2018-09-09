Steelers Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Is the year the Cleveland Browns finally turn things around?

The Browns, who have won exactly one game in the last two seasons, kick off the 2018 campaign at home against the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers will be without star running back Le’Veon Bell, who is holding out amid a contract dispute.

Pittsburgh still is a heavy favorite without Bell, but quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and the new-look Browns will be hungry to pull off the upset.

Here’s how and when to watch Browns vs. Steelers:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo Sports

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images