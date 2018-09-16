Steelers Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Pittsburgh Steelers earned a disappointing tie to the lowly Cleveland Browns last week, and their task in Week 2 is far tougher with a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs were led to a Week 1 win by sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who tore apart the Los Angeles Chargers defense on the road.

KC is aiming to start 2-0 in back-to-back seasons, while Pittsburgh is hoping to avoid falling behind too far in the AFC North race.

Here’s how and when to watch Steelers vs. Chiefs:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports and FuboTV