Stephen A. Smith Dropped Fart Joke After Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski TD

Stephen A. Smith was an absolute force Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

The ever-opinionated ESPN personality was firing off entertaining tweet after entertaining tweet throughout Sunday’s Week 1 NFL action. Perhaps the best tweet, however, came after Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected on a 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter of their 27-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Check out this gem:

We haven’t even had a chance to pass gas yet and already, Brady to Gronk for a TD. Two things: @HoustonTexans turnover on first snap inexcusable. But worse, Houston’s defense couldn’t do anything about it. Not good. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 9, 2018

Nothing like a good fart joke. Although, you easily could make the case that people had plenty of opportunities to, em, relieve themselves before the TD, which happened just over four minutes into the game.

In any event, Smith wasn’t done tweeting about the Pats. He also shared this on-point observation:

Patriots go up 14-3. Sick of us acting like there’s some suspense. Screens. Dips & Dunks. To Hogan. To Dorsett. To Gronk. It just doesn’t matter. They’re a well-oiled machine. They just get it done. And the @HoustonTexans offense hasn’t done a damn-impressive thing yet. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 9, 2018

Thanks for sharing your truths, Stephen A.

Now go take some Beano.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images