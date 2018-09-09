Stephen A. Smith Dropped Fart Joke After Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski TD

Stephen A. Smith was an absolute force Sunday afternoon on Twitter.
The ever-opinionated ESPN personality was firing off entertaining tweet after entertaining tweet throughout Sunday’s Week 1 NFL action. Perhaps the best tweet, however, came after Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected on a 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter of their 27-20 win over the Houston Texans.
Check out this gem:
Nothing like a good fart joke. Although, you easily could make the case that people had plenty of opportunities to, em, relieve themselves before the TD, which happened just over four minutes into the game.
In any event, Smith wasn’t done tweeting about the Pats. He also shared this on-point observation:
Thanks for sharing your truths, Stephen A.
Now go take some Beano.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
