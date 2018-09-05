Steve Pearce Discusses What Has Him Staying So Consistent For Red Sox

Steve Pearce had a big night for Boston.

The Red Sox first baseman went 3-for-4 in the 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, knocking in three of the runs for his team. He continues to make an impact for Boston since being traded from the Toronto Blue Jays in June and now is batting .277 with the Sox.

So what has the slugger so locked in?

After the game, Pearce caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about his consistency, as well as Rick Porcello sparking the offense at SunTrust Park. To hear from Pearce, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images