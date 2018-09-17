Steven Wright Proving To Be Reliable Reliever For Red Sox With Postseason Looming

It’s no secret the Red Sox’s bullpen has struggled at times this season.

And although Boston manager Alex Cora said he was comfortable with his relievers, there still are some holes to fix. Joe Kelly surrendered the game-tying run in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the New York Mets, while Drew Pomeranz gave up the first two of the game.

But one pitcher who certainly has been a bright spot in the relief role is knuckleballer Steven Wright. The starter-turned-reliever found himself in the bullpen after returning from the disabled list Sept. 1, and his numbers prove he’s been an integral piece to the team.

#RedSox Steven Wright is 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in 11 relief appearances in 2018. — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) September 16, 2018

Boston also is 11-5 this season when Wright is on the bump.

With the postseason just mere weeks away, Cora will certainly have some decisions to make about who will and will not make the roster. If Wright continues to put up the numbers he has, and continues to come up big in high-leverage situations, he likely will see himself pitching in the playoffs.