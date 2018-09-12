Texans Couldn’t Believe How Quick Patriots QB Tom Brady Was Getting Off Passes

The Houston Texans, led by the trio of J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney, have one of the best pass rushes in the NFL.

One of the best ways to nullify a great pass rush is for the quarterback to get the ball out quick, and that seemed to be a huge part of the New England Patriots’ game plan in their Week 1 matchup with the Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did not hold on to the ball very long in his team’s 27-20 win, and it clearly was frustrating the Texans defense.

After Brady found Phillip Dorsett for a second-quarter touchdown that put New England up 21-6, NFL Films caught Texans defensive end Angelo Blackson saying “that ball is coming out so quick, like … you wanna rush, but …”

Brady completed 26 of 39 pass attempts for 277 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked just twice.

Not only did #Texans DE Jadaveon Clowney not have a sack of Tom Brady Sunday, he didn't record a single hit on the #Patriots QB. This from a player who sacked Brady 2x a year ago. New LT Trent Brown had himself a day for NE. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 10, 2018

The Patriots didn’t have ideal wide receiver depth and were without their two first-round picks (running back Sony Michel and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn) on Sunday, but it didn’t matter because Brady, more often than not, will find a way to take away the opposing defense’s greatest strength.

