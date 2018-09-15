Texas Vs. USC Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

Texas and USC played an exciting game in Los Angeles last season that the Trojans were able to win in thrilling fashion, and now this rivalry shifts to Austin where the Longhorns will play host.
Texas has struggled this season, compiling a 1-1 record after losing to an unranked Maryland team in Week 1 and barely beating unranked Tulsa last week. USC earned a season-opening win over UNLV but lost 17-3 to No. 10 Stanford last week.
Here’s how and when to watch USC vs. Texas:
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV
