That’s Not Ranch: US Open Fan Caught Dipping Chicken Fingers In … Soda?

Some things in life are meant to be paired together: peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs and even lamb and tuna fish come to mind.

What one fan did at the U.S. Open on Monday, however, proved not everyone has a firm grasp of nutritional harmony.

During a match between Madison Keys and Dominika Cibulkova, cameras caught a woman dipping chicken fingers not in ranch, buffalo sauce or honey mustard. No, said fan actually dipped her chicken fingers in cold, bubbly soda (presumably Coke or Pepsi).

Check this out:

So this happened at the US Open today… 🧐 pic.twitter.com/fRDmpd3YWE — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2018

Hey, to each their own method of poultry dunking.

So, what was more disgusting: Roger Federer’s shot around the net, or this fan’s shocking marriage of chicken and cola? Tough call, but we’ll go with the latter.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images