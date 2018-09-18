This List Of Patriots Roster Moves At Wide Receiver Will Make Your Head Spin

Don’t like the New England Patriots’ receiving corps? Wait a day or two, and it’ll probably change.

Since the NFL league year began March 14, the Patriots have made a dizzying 36 roster moves involving receivers, including practice squad transactions.

After finishing the 2017 season with a wideout group of Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Kenny Britt (plus Julian Edelman on injured reserve), the Patriots’ depth chart at the position now features Hogan, Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson and the newly acquired Josh Gordon, with Edelman suspended until Week 5.

Here’s how they got there:

March 19: Acquired Cordarrelle Patterson (1) in a trade with the Oakland Raiders

April 4: Traded Brandin Cooks (2) to the Los Angeles Rams

April 6: Signed Jordan Matthews (3)

May 11: Signed 2018 sixth-round draft pick Braxton Berrios (4) and undrafted free agents Darren Andrews (5) and Chris Lacy (6)

May 14: Released Andrews (7), who later reverted to the non-football injury list

May 18: Released Lacy (8)

July 23: Signed Devin Lucien (9)

July 24: Released Cody Hollister (10), who later reverted to NFI

July 27: Signed Paul Turner (11)

Aug. 1: Released Matthews (12) with an injury settlement

Aug. 3: Signed Eric Decker (13)

Aug. 6: Released Malcolm Mitchell (14)

Aug. 22: Released Kenny Britt (15)

Aug. 27: Released Decker (16); signed K.J. Maye (17)

Aug. 31: Released Lucien (18) and Turner (19)

Sept. 1: Released Maye (20) and Riley McCarron (21); placed Berrios (22) on injured reserve

Sept. 2: Claimed Amara Darboh (23) and Chad Hansen (24) off waivers

Sept. 4: Released Darboh (25); signed Jace Billingsley (26) to the practice squad

Sept. 6: Signed McCarron (27) off the practice squad

Sept. 10: Released McCarron (28) and Hansen (29)

Sept. 11: Signed Corey Coleman (30) and Bennie Fowler (31)

Sept. 12: Released Billingsley (32) from the practice squad

Sept. 15: Released Fowler (33); signed McCarron (34) to the practice squad

Sept. 17: Acquired Josh Gordon (35) in a trade with the Cleveland Browns; released Coleman (36)

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images