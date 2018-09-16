This Report Appears To Rule Out Browns Trading Josh Gordon To Patriots

New England Patriots fans: Depending on how you feel about Josh Gordon, we have good news or bad news.

The Cleveland Browns reportedly are expected to trade their star wide receiver in the coming days, and suitors already are lining up. But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns intend to rule out 15 teams — including the Patriots — as potential trade partners for Gordon.

Cleveland prefers to trade WR Josh Gordon out of the AFC, and to an NFC team, and that's the Browns' current intent, per sources. Gordon knows he has no say in where he is traded, but the two places he's hoping to land are with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport also reported Sunday that Gordon has interest in the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. It appears Cleveland has no intention of trading the 27-year-old wideout within the AFC, so those landing spots both still are on the board.

It’s a bit puzzling that the Browns wouldn’t consider a deal with an AFC team; they’re not exactly expected to be a playoff contender this season, so the chances of Gordon burning them in a high-leverage game down the road seem pretty slim.

Given the interest Gordon should garner across the league, though, Cleveland shouldn’t have much of a problem finding an NFC team willing to do business.