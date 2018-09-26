This Wild Graphic Illustrates J.D. Martinez’s Ridiculous All-Fields Power

J.D. Martinez entered his first season with the Boston Red Sox with the reputation for having immense power to all fields.

To say the Red Sox slugger has lived up to the billing would be a major understatement.

Martinez crushed his 42nd homer of the season Wednesday during Boston’s 19-3 drubbing of the hapless Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. And shortly after the ball sailed over the Green Monster, Daren Willman, director of research and development for Major League Baseball, tweeted a graphic that shows the direction each of Martinez’s 42 bombs traveled.

Check this out:

JD Martinez with his 42nd home run of the season for the @RedSox… Doesn't get much prettier than this. #PowerAllFields 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/v4ckAzsvUp — Daren Willman (@darenw) September 26, 2018

How do you pitch to a guy like that?

Martinez likely will come just short of leading the American League in homers (Oakland Athletics outfielder Khris Davis currently has 46). Still, the existence of graphics like this make it hard to argue that Martinez isn’t the most feared slugger in the game.

