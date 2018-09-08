Thoughts On Every Player On Patriots’ 2018 Week 1 53-Man Roster

You’re about to read many, many words on the New England Patriots’ 2018 53-man roster. So, we won’t waste a lot on the lede.

Here’s a thought on every player on the Patriots’ current roster:

1. QB Tom Brady: Brady looked like Brady this preseason, despite skipping spring practices. If he gets off to a slow start, it’s more likely because of his weapons than regression due to his age, 41.

2. QB Brian Hoyer: Somehow Hoyer became underrated this preseason. He’s still better than more than half the backups in the NFL. To those saying the Patriots are cooked if Brady gets hurt: no duh. So would 90 percent of NFL teams if they also lost their starting quarterback.

3. RB Rex Burkhead: If he stays healthy, watch out. He’ll be in for a big season. That’s a big if, though.

4. RB Jeremy Hill: If Hill wins the short-yardage role like we think he will, then he could lead the team in rushing touchdowns.

5. RB Sony Michel: Michel is still nursing a knee injury. Drafted as much for the future as the present, we’d keep him out until he’s fully healthy.

6. RB James White: Outside of Brady, he’s probably the most dependable player on the roster. Now he’s a captain too.

7. FB James Develin: Develin could take on a big role early in the season if the Patriots go run-heavy with Julian Edelman out four games with a suspension.

8. WR Phillip Dorsett: Dorsett needs to take a big jump in his second season with the Patriots. If he doesn’t, the Patriots could have trouble moving the ball through the air early in the season.

9. WR Chad Hansen: Hansen always seems like he’s in a hurry to get somewhere when he’s spotted in the locker room. That’s probably a good thing for a receiver trying to catch on quickly.

10. WR Chris Hogan: The de-facto No. 1 wideout on the roster until Edelman comes back. He has to play better than he did in preseason and training camp.

11. WR Riley McCarron: We think he’ll be active Sunday to return punts. If he isn’t, then we don’t know who handles those duties. It would come down to Burkhead, Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Patrick Chung.

12. WR Cordarrelle Patterson: A kick returner and gadget offensive player. Don’t expect anything revelatory out of Cordy P, and you won’t be disappointed.

13. WR Matthew Slater: Slater didn’t play in the preseason, but he’s not listed on the injury report. Guess that means he’s playing Week 1.

14. TE Dwayne Allen: It was shocking to see how little he was involved in the passing game last season. It won’t be as surprising this time around.

15. TE Rob Gronkowski: He’s the second most important player on the roster behind Brady. Gronk looks like he’s slimmed down again this season.

16. TE Jacob Hollister: We had high hopes for Hollister this season, but he’s been slowed by a hamstring injury. He’s questionable to play Sunday after being limited in practice all week.

17. C David Andrews: Andrews has become one of the best undrafted finds of head coach Bill Belichick’s scouting career.

18. LT Trent Brown: We’re interested to see how Brown holds up at left tackle all season. It’s a new role for him, but he looked comfortable this summer.

19. RT Marcus Cannon: Cannon is recovering a calf injury. He’ll be thrown to the wolves, aka J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney, in Week 1.

20. OL Ted Karras: Karras appeared to take a major leap in Year 3 this summer.

21. RG Shaq Mason: Mason has a five-year, $50 million contract to live up to this season.

22. G Brian Schwenke: Schwenke has made 30 career starts, but he’ll likely be inactive most of the season as the Patriots’ eighth offensive lineman if the rest of the line stays healthy.

23. LG Joe Thuney: Thuney has been a solid starter for two seasons, at which time he’s barely missed a snap.

24. OT LaAdrian Waddle: He’s the top backup at offensive tackle with rookie Isaiah Wynn out for the season.

25. DT Malcom Brown: The Patriots didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, so he’ll be playing for a new contract this season.

26. DT Adam Butler: Butler added about 15 pounds since last season. He hopes it’ll help him take on a more versatile role after he served as the team’s interior rusher last season.

27. DT Lawrence Guy: Guy was a nice free-agent find last offseason. He’ll rotate with Brown and Danny Shelton on early downs.

28. DT Danny Shelton: The Patriots moved down in the draft to take Shelton from the Cleveland Browns. We think he has some pass-rush potential.

29. DE Adrian Clayborn: The Patriots are hoping Clayborn will give them a more formidable pass rush. He should.

30. DE Keionta Davis: A 2017 undrafted free agent, Davis missed all of last season with a bulging disc in his neck.

31. DE Trey Flowers: Flowers will be a free agent next offseason. A double-digit sack season would earn him a yacht-load of money.

32. DE Geneo Grissom: Grissom has spent the last two seasons splitting time between the 53-man roster and practice squad. This year, he starts on the 53, where he’ll make a difference on special teams.

33. DE Derek Rivers: The 2017 third-round pick missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL. He added some bulk over the offseason.

34. DE Deatrich Wise Jr.: Wise had a strong rookie campaign in 2017. If he can build on it, he could develop into a starter.

35. LB La’Whaun Bentley: Bentley has been a pleasant surprise as a 2018 fifth-round pick. There’s a solid chance he begins the season as the Patriots’ No. 3 linebacker.

36. LB Nicholas Grigsby: Grigsby is mostly a special-teamer, but he has some potential on defense thanks to his speed.

37. LB Dont’a Hightower: Hightower dealt with knee and pectoral injuries last season. He didn’t quite look like himself in the preseason, but that could change when the games matter.

38. LB Brandon King: The third-year pro is one of the best special teams players on the roster.

39. LB Elandon Roberts: Roberts is competing with Bentley for that No. 3 linebacker spot.

40. LB Kyle Van Noy: The Patriots got incredible value in their trade for Van Noy two years ago. They moved down in the 2017 NFL Draft 24 spots to take a linebacker who has since started 14 games and piled up 6.5 sacks. He’ll be a starter again this season.

41. CB Keion Crossen: The seventh-round rookie did enough in the preseason to make the squad. He could be inactive to start the season unless the Patriots need him on special teams.

42. CB Stephon Gilmore: He’s a No. 1 cornerback and potential Pro Bowler.

43. CB JC Jackson: The Patriots rostered an undrafted rookie for the 14th straight year by keeping Jackson around. He has potential as a boundary cornerback.

44. CB Jonathan Jones: Jones will start the season as the Patriots’ slot cornerback. He’s also a core special teamer and shares the gunner role on the punt team with Slater.

45. CB Jason McCourty: The Patriots kept him around for depth at cornerback and safety.

46. CB Eric Rowe: He’s a starter to begin the season. He can fend off Crossen, Jackson and McCourty with continued strong play.

47. SS Patrick Chung: Chung is a first-time captain in his ninth season with the Patriots. He plays a versatile role as a safety and slot cornerback.

48. SS Nate Ebner: Ebner tore his ACL in November but should be good to go for Week 1. That’s an impressive turnaround for the special-teams ace.

49. FS Duron Harmon: Harmon avoided a suspension for his offseason run-in with the Costa Rican law. He’s the Patriots’ top nickel defender.

50. FS Devin McCourty: McCourty is a starter at free safety but serves a swing role when Harmon comes on the field, playing free safety, strong safety or cornerback depending on the coverage.

51. K Stephon Gostkowski: Belichick called him one of the best kickers in football history this summer.

52. P Ryan Allen: Allen destroyed rookie Corey Bojorquez in the punter competition this summer.

53. LS Joe Cardona: The Patriots love Cardona so much that he’s signed through 2022.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images