Tiger Woods Look-Alike Spotted At TPC Boston, Took Pictures With Fans

Fans and spectators were seeing double Monday afternoon at TPC Boston.

As Tiger Woods was on the green of the 12th hole of the final round at the Dell Technologies Championship, there seemed to be another Tiger catching the attention of not just the fans in attendance, but the broadcasters, as well.

The 42-year-old’s doppelgänger was seen in the crowd sporting Woods’ Sunday trademark look: black pants, red shirt and a black hat.

Have a look for yourself:

Separated at birth?

Take a look at the picture to see just how well he pulled off the look:

Unfortunately, for all the pictures the look-alike took with fans, he didn’t snag one with the real Woods. Which likely would have thrown the internet world into a frenzy.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images