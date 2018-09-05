Tiger Woods Selected To Play In 2018 Ryder Cup, First Time Since 2012

Tiger Woods can add yet another milestone to his 2018 professional golf comeback.

Woods learned Tuesday that he was selected to play for Team USA when it squares off against Team Europe in the 2018 Ryder Cup, team captain Jim Furyk announced. Woods has not played in this specific tournament since 2012.

The 42-year-old joins Phil Mickelson and Bryan DeChambeau as the three captain’s picks for this year’s Ryder Cup. DeChambeau is coming off consecutive victories, winning both The Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship, and with Woods in the midst of an incredible comeback, the two could make a lethal pair in Paris.

Woods will begin his third tournament in as many weeks when he tees off at the BMW Championship this weekend. So although he may not be at his peak when he arrives for the Ryder Cup, there’s no denying he was one of, if not the best golfers available for Team USA.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images