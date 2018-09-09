Titans Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Can Mike Vrabel help the Tennessee Titans take the next step?

We’ll start finding out Sunday, as Vrabel will make his NFL head coaching debut in South Florida against the Miami Dolphins. The Titans picked up a pair of former New England Patriots this offseason in running back Dion Lewis and cornerback Malcolm Butler and will try to live up to raised expectations.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, welcome back starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill and are looking for a bounce-back season after a 6-10 showing in 2017.

Here’s how and when to watch Titans vs. Dolphins:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo Sports

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images