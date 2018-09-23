Titans Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

Two AFC South foes will try to win short-handed at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans are starting Blaine Gabbert at quarterback over the injured Marcus Mariota in Sunday’s clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will be without star running back Leonard Fournette for the second consecutive week.

Jacksonville earned an impressive win over the New England Patriots without Fournette in Week 2 and is looking to remain unbeaten against a Titans squad knocked off the Houston Texans last Sunday.

Here’s how and when to watch Titans vs. Jaguars:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images