Tom Brady Actually Is A Terrible Trash-Talker, According To Rob Gronkowski

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady is one of the most fiery competitors in all of sports. And if you ask other NFL players — members of the 2014 Seattle Seahawks, for example — he’s not afraid to get into it with his opponents.

But one of Brady’s own teammates outed the New England Patriots quarterback as a less-than stellar trash-talker Wednesday.

“One out of 10,” Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said when asked to rate Brady’s trash-talking ability.

Really? That low?

“Yeah,” Gronkowski said. “He’s focused always. He gets going sometimes out on the field — I’ve seen him. Depending on the game, depending on the situation, where he is compared to the defensive players. He hands off the ball, he’s 10 yards back, so it’s not like he can really get after it.”

Gronk raises a good point: Brady (and quarterbacks in general) often is removed from the play, so his only real verbal sparring partners are defensive linemen who either just put him on his backside or came very close.

There’s still one play where the 41-year-old can jaw with the other team, though.

“I would say usually on his QB sneaks is when he talks trash, if he does,” Gronkowski said.

The Jacksonville Jaguars may beg to differ, as Brady appeared to have some words for cornerback Jalen Ramsey (who has his own history with New England) before last season’s AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots quarterback expects emotions to be running high again this Sunday when the teams meet for a rematch in Jacksonville — but according to Gronk, he may have to work on a few more one-liners.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images