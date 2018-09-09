Tom Brady Beat This Brett Favre Record With Week 1 Victory Over Texans

Is there a quarterback record that Tom Brady doesn’t have?

The New England Patriots QB entered Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a chance to surpass NFL legend Brett Favre for the most regular season wins by a Quarterback at age 40 or older. Favre went 13-12 with the Minnesota Vikings after he turned 40 years old in Oct. 2009.

And, as you probably know by now, New England beat Houston 27-20 at Gillette Stadium, meaning Brady now stands alone atop the old-man mountain.

If the #Patriots win today, Tom Brady will pass Brett Favre for the most regular season wins by a QB at age 40 or older with 14. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 9, 2018

It was inevitable, of course, that Brady would eclipse this record. The real question, though, is where will it stand when he finally retires?

If the 41-year-old plays as long as he says he wants to, then the record could become truly out of reach.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images