Tom Brady Explains How Receivers (Like Phillip Dorsett) Can Gain His Trust

Tom Brady has helped some wide receivers put up career numbers with the New England Patriots. He’s also (indirectly) driven others out of town.

Basically, there’s a fine line between success and failure in Brady’s Patriots offense. But gaining the trust of the All-Pro quarterback is a great way to set yourself up for the former.

During his weekly interview with WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” on Monday morning, Brady detailed why trust and familiarity are paramount to winning, not just on offense but on the whole team.

“The entire sport is about that,” Brady said. “Any position, whether you’re a corner and you’re playing with safeties, you’re a linebacker, you’ve got guys next to you, the offensive line, you’ve got guys next to you, you’ve got to trust that they’re going to do their job, and that allows you to do your job. If you’re thinking about the other guy’s job — is he going to do it, is he not, is he sure, is he not — then it takes away your mental energy. And if that’s the case, then you’re operating at less than 100 percent.

“I think you always want guys that you believe in and trust. And that really frees your mind up to make the plays you need to make to help your team win. Because if you’re only focusing a certain percentage of brain power on what your job is, it’s not really what you’re looking for. They’re trying to trust me on certain plays, and I’m trying to build trust in them. That’s part of how the game works.”

That’s what Phillip Dorsett is trying to do after his first full offseason with New England. The speedy wideout got off to a promising start in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, catching seven passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in his most productive game as a Patriot.

Most importantly, Dorsett seemed to be in the right places at the right times — especially on his 4-yard touchdown reception from Brady in the second quarter, his first in a Patriots uniform.

Plays like that can go a long way toward gaining Brady’s trust. The Patriots QB has pretty high standards, but if you pay close attention to detail and “do your job,” he’ll reward you.

“I think it’s just consistently players doing the right thing every day,” Brady said when asked how receivers can develop trust with him. “Making the plays when their number is called, making the right decisions when they’ve got choices, lining up properly, the right split, the right route, the right depth, the right conversion, a good catch, knowing things situationally. I think that’s ultimately what it comes down to.”

Again, that’s no easy task list. But after tying Rob Gronkowski for the team lead in receptions Sunday, Dorsett appears to be checking several of those boxes.

