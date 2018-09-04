Tom Brady Leaves Awkward Comment On Randy Moss’ Instagram Tribute To Late Trainer

Awareness is one of Tom Brady’s strengths on the football field, but it appears that might not extend to the digital realm.

Take Monday for example.

Randy Moss, a former record-setting teammate of Brady, posted an Instagram tribute to Fred Zamberletti, the longtime Minnesota Vikings trainer who passed away Sunday, and the New England Patriots quarterback posted a comment that didn’t go over great with the public at large.

“On behalf of all the Purple People Eaters & true Viking fans worldwide……..”thank u mr.fred zamberletti!”#skol#rip#oltimer,” Moss wrote in his post, which you can see here.

And here’s Brady’s comment.

Read the room, Tom.

Brady clearly didn’t read the post before commenting because he later deleted the comment and posted a more appropriate comment.

Good save.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images