Tom Brady Likes Instagram Post About Colin Kaepernick’s Deal With Nike

Colin Kaepernick is making waves in football circles again and it’s getting the attention, and presumably support, of the game’s top quarterback.

Nike, on Monday, announced it was making the free-agent NFL quarterback the face of its brand for its 30th anniversary, something that was both lauded and criticized by many.

Kaepernick, who remains unsigned after last playing in 2016, has become a massive figure in both political and athletic arenas for kneeling as a sign of protest during the national anthem.

GQ posted a photo on Instagram of the Nike ad making the announcement, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his mark on it by “liking” the post.

You can see the image with Brady’s stamp of approval here.

Part of the reason this is a compelling acknowledgement from Brady is that he long has been associated with United States President Donald Trump. A “Make America Great Again” hat was found in Brady’s locker ahead of the 2016 election, and both Brady and Trump have referred to the other as a friend in the past.

Trump, of course, has been an outspoken critic of those protesting during the anthem, going as far as saying they should be banished from the league.

