Tom Brady Not Looking For More ‘Drama’ With Alex Guerrero Situation

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady no longer has any desire to discuss the work he does with his body coach, Alex Guerrero.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who cut short an interview with WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” last week after a series of Guerrero-related questions, said Friday he’d really rather focus on football.

“Alex and I, we work together,” Brady said when asked if he’s satisfied with Guerrero’s current arrangement with the Patriots. “I don’t want to bring any drama this year, you know? I just want to focus on what I want to and be a great football player for this team and try and be a good example in the locker room and provide great leadership. That’s where my focus is.

“A lot of times, we want to talk about other things, but I just really want to stick to football and focus on being the best player I can be for this team.”

Guerrero, who trains Brady and other Patriots players, traveled on the team plane during the preseason but was not on the sideline during games. His level of access inside the Patriots’ facility reportedly caused friction within the organization last season.

“I’m a pretty mentally tough guy,” Brady said. “I’ve dealt with a lot of circumstances over a long period of time — 18, 19 years. I’m excited for this season. I’m really excited where we’re at.”

Asked whether he’ll continue to appear on WEEI, Brady responded: “I don’t know. I think so.” Chad Finn, who covers sports media for The Boston Globe, reported the 41-year-old might shift his weekly interview to the station’s midday show, “Dale & Keefe.”

Hearing he may end up doing it with the midday show. Last week has been a scramble to keep him from leaving altogether. https://t.co/zAFLvRR0C9 — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) September 7, 2018

The Patriots will host the Houston Texans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in their regular-season opener.

